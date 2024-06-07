First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,440 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.68. The stock had a trading volume of 937,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,610. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.95. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.