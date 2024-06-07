First National Bank of Omaha Sells 184 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $115,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,959,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after buying an additional 72,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.75.

CASY stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.07. 46,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,898. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.17 and a 52-week high of $344.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.43 and its 200 day moving average is $299.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

