First National Bank of Omaha Sells 6,118 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,798 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 200,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 480.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 186,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 908,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $109,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 452,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,837. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

