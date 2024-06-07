First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.79.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.49 and its 200-day moving average is $547.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.58 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

