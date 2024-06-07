First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $273.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $286.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $1,267,986.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

