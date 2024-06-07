First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.98. Approximately 71,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 59,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 65.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.