Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.