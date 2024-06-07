Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.