FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.78. Approximately 51,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 17,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $153.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

