FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 64,522.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

