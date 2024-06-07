FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC
FMC Stock Performance
NYSE:FMC opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
FMC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.
FMC Company Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FMC
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.