Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

FTCO stock traded down 0.02 on Friday, hitting 4.90. 56,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,976. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 3.61 and a 1-year high of 6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.99 and a 200-day moving average of 5.36.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

