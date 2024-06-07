Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Trading 8% Higher

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.88. 806,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,068,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -19.28.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

