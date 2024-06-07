Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Stake Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,837 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,263,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 8,314.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 391,700 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 33,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,639. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92.

About Franklin FTSE China ETF

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

