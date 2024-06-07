Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,208 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 11.7% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $209,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 376.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 266,125 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. 10,397,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,427,685. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.