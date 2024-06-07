Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.25 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.60 ($0.65). Approximately 6,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 67,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.10 ($0.65).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.42. The company has a market capitalization of £64.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5,060.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.