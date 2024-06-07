Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 429.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 213,736 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $4,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in WestRock by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 753,828 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $55,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $9,961,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

