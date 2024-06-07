Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 16,658 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,003,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 91.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 172.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 188.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 3,567.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 789,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $580,727.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613,066 shares in the company, valued at $275,026,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 931,333 shares of company stock worth $9,285,698. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.