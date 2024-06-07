Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,860 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rogers worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $173.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.03.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

