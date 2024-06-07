Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Price Performance

TU stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 284.62%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

