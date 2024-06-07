Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,844,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after acquiring an additional 181,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15,960.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 206.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,544 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 127.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $180.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.