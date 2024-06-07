Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.