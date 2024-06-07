Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.55% of Sally Beauty worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

