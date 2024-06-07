Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 22,696 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.45% of Resideo Technologies worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

REZI stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

