Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

