GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 1,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.
