Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

GLMD stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.80. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.