GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 12.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $29.87. 26,145,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 17,258,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,322.16 and a beta of -0.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

