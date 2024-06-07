Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $580,727.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,026,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 931,333 shares of company stock worth $9,285,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 1,332.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 174,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 152.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 188.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 152,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.