GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Shares Down 1.1%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €36.86 ($40.07) and last traded at €37.22 ($40.46). Approximately 345,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.62 ($40.89).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.86 and its 200-day moving average is €36.95.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

