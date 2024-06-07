Gearbox Protocol Trading Down 7.3% This Week (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $705,959.07 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

