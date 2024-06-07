General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. 3,373,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,726. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.