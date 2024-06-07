Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells $810,600.00 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 165,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 320,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,704,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,496,000 after acquiring an additional 97,293 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

