Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GERN

Geron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $4.85. 35,019,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,724,802. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Geron

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Geron by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,047 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $24,734,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.