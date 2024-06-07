Geron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 16,496 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 163% compared to the average daily volume of 6,265 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Geron Stock Up 19.8 %

GERN traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $4.66. 60,862,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,894. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Geron by 46.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after buying an additional 14,657,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Geron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,569,000 after buying an additional 1,304,713 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Geron by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,843,000 after buying an additional 3,081,611 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in Geron by 16.6% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 1,521,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Geron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

