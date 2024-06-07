GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 2.9% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $30.96. 402,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,994,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.87.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $511,619.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $511,619.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,122,170.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $9,634,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

