GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Trading 1.3% Higher

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.71. 43,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 34,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.
Institutional Trading of GigCapital5
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in GigCapital5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at $4,396,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GigCapital5
