Gilmore Neil O’neill Sells 12,191 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.