GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citic Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.