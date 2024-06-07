GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citic Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.
GitLab Price Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at GitLab
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
