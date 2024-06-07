Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Global-E Online accounts for about 11.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Global-E Online worth $31,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global-E Online by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
Global-E Online Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 1,069,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,588. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-E Online Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
