Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Global-E Online accounts for about 11.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Global-E Online worth $31,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global-E Online by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 1,069,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,588. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.