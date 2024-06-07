Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,757,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,026,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Globalstar Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.