Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,757,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,026,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

