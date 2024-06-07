Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 46,393 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.13% of Golar LNG worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 59.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 330,059 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 138,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.55. 1,075,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,776. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.