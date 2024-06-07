Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $15.57. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 216,772 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,943 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

