Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.80. 36,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $872.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.