Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 477,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,260,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Groupon Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $560.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 314,812 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,999 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 2,630.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

