Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CTO Sells $10,311.15 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $10,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,938.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $9,727.50.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Christopher Clark sold 4,060 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $6,780.20.

On Monday, April 1st, Christopher Clark sold 2,425 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $3,952.75.

GROV stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 228.87% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

