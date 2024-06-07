GYEN Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $34.28 million and $9,576.61 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

