Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,240.72

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,240.72 ($28.71) and traded as high as GBX 2,315 ($29.66). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,315 ($29.66), with a volume of 479,126 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLMA shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Halma to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,425 ($31.07) to GBX 2,650 ($33.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Halma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLMA

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,274.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,241.76. The company has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,679.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59.

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.