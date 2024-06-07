Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HALO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

