HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPRX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

CPRX opened at $15.76 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,576. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

