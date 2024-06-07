HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 457.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Equillium Stock Up 4.6 %
EQ opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.
