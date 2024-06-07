HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 457.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Equillium Stock Up 4.6 %

EQ opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,447,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Equillium accounts for approximately 0.9% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 12.66% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

