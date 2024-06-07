HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 457.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Equillium Stock Up 4.6 %

EQ opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

Equillium Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQ Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,447,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Equillium accounts for approximately 0.9% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 12.66% of Equillium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.