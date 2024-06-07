Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Herc alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Herc by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,505,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Herc by 185.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 110,922 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Herc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

About Herc

(Get Free Report

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.